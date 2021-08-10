BKFC Close To Signing Diego Sanchez, Medical Protocols Pending

It looks like Diego Sanchez will get to compete in BKFC as long as he goes through medical protocols.

Sanchez is a 43-fight MMA veteran. He won season one of The Ultimate Fighter middleweight tournament. He had a record of 19-13 under the UFC banner. His overall pro MMA record is 30-13. “The Nightmare” was released from the UFC after newfound concerns over his wellbeing surfaced.

BKFC President David Feldman revealed to MMAJunkie.com that he’s close to bringing Sanchez on board but medical protocols must be in place.

“Yeah we’re having some great talks. I think we’re going to close something out pretty soon. He’s a good guy. I think he can offer a lot to us. I don’t think he’s done. We’ll absolutely go through every type of medical protocols that there are just because of the history he had with the guy (Joshua Fabia) that he was with. I want to make sure that everything’s on the up and up with him, and I have a really good hunch and a feeling that they are.

“So once we get through that, I think we can get to a contract and get something going. It’ll be great to have that legend, Diego Sanchez, fighting another legend inside the squared circle, which as soon as Diego signs, and I can announce the matchup that I have, people are going to be like, ‘What the hell is going on here?’”

Sanchez recently attended a BKFC event. He admitted that he had an interest in joining the promotion. Sanchez has never competed in bare-knuckle boxing or traditional boxing on a pro level.

