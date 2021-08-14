BKFC President Intrigued By Potential Woodley vs. Lombard Bout

If things go David Feldman’s way, then Tyron Woodley and Hector Lombard will settle their beef in BKFC.

Woodley and Lombard had an unexpected encounter in the crowd at a recent BKFC event. Lombard seemed none too pleased with Woodley and the two had to be separated. Lombard later explained his side of the story on social media. He accused Woodley of badmouthing him during conversations with his ex-girlfriend.

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Feldman, the BKFC President, said he’d be thrilled to book Woodley vs. Lombard.

“I don’t know how it really started. I just went over there and I thought they were just talking, and it got a little heated. So I walked over and said, ‘You guys are professionals. You can’t do it here,’ and they walked away.

“I heard they had a history and beef in the past, so would I welcome that to Bare Knuckle Championship? In a heartbeat. We’ll see what happens to Tyron Woodley when he fights Jake Paul and we’ll go from there. But I would love to have that fight here. It would be a tremendous fight. A lot of media would cover that, I imagine.”

Woodley is gearing up for a lucrative boxing match with YouTuber personality Jake Paul. The bout will take place on Aug. 29. This will be Woodley’s first pro boxing match.

As for Lombard, he recently captured the BKFC Cruiserweight Championship. He stopped Joe Riggs in the fourth round via TKO to lay claim to the gold.