Cain Velasquez Set For Wrestling Return Following WWE Release

Cain Velasquez isn’t finished with pro wrestling.

Velasquez, a former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, transitioned to the world of pro wrestling with his AAA debut in Mexico back in 2019. He was then signed by the WWE but his run was short-lived after being released as part of “budget cuts” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rey Mysterio, a Mexican wrestling legend, spoke to Ariel Helwani and gave his take on Velasquez’s release (via Essentially Sports).

“I can’t dig into the exact situation with Cain. I do know for a fact that he’s very dedicated, he’s very passionate about lucha libre and about wrestling, I know this was one of his biggest dreams to be a part of the WWE.

“I honestly don’t think that he’s gone for good. I think he’s going to make an appearance and a comeback. It’s very hard to put a mask on someone that has created their own history within the UFC like Cain.”

Cain Velasquez has decided to keep his wrestling run going. During an appearance on the In His Corner podcast, Velasquez revealed he will be making his return to AAA.

“I’m doing a show in December for AAA. I love AAA and I’m going to keep doing that right now. I love WWE as well, but I have to develop myself in order for me to go out there. I’m going to keep doing stuff and have fun with it.”

Velasquez retired from MMA competition back in October 2019. His last bout took place back in Feb. 2019. He was knocked out by Francis Ngannou in 26 seconds.