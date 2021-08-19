Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant A Done Deal For Nov. 6

After an initial breakdown, Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant have reached a deal for a title unification bout.

Ring Magazine broke the news that Canelo and Plant will collide on Nov. 6. The bout will be held inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be a title unification bout as Canelo is the WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring Super-Middleweight Champion. Plant is the IBF titleholder.

Canelo had the following to say about putting pen to paper for this massive title bout.

“I’m very excited about this and about making history in becoming the first undisputed Latin super middleweight champion in boxing history. I’m happy to make history. I’m going to unify all of the belts.”

The matchup falls on the birthday of Canelo’s trainer, Eddy Reynoso. The renowned boxing trainer said he never lost faith in Canelo securing undisputed gold at 168 pounds.

“We’re going for the triple crown. This is the fight that we always wanted and it was made Wednesday night. I was very convinced that this would happen. It’s been our goal since December and our mission. This is a fight that we wanted and it’s here now.

“We never gave up. Canelo is in great shape and there’s nothing can get in his way. It’s a great accomplishment for us and the first Latino, and the first Mexican to win all of the super middleweight belts.

“We’re moving forward and making great things happen for boxing.”

Canelo and Plant had been in talks for a Sept. 18 showdown. Plant took issue with some terms of the deal and the negotiations fell apart. Those issues have quickly been resolved and barring any unforeseen circumstances, the boxing world will get another title unification clash.