Carlos Condit Gets A New Challenge From A Familiar Name

UFC welterweight Mickey Gall wants to have a second attempt at meeting 170-pound veteran Carlos Condit inside the Octagon.

Gall’s comments came after he returned to the win column at UFC Vegas 32 last month. Against Jordan Williams, the 29-year-old looked dominant and has perhaps ignited some of the excitement fans once had about his future in the sport. Yet another rear-naked choke victory now means he’s secured six out of his seven wins by way of that particular submission.

With disappointing defeats against Diego Sanchez and Mike Perry previously stalling his rise, Gall will be looking to finally begin to realize his potential following his best performance in the UFC to date. The next step for him to do exactly that, according to Gall, is a matchup with Condit.

What a slick submission by Gall 🤯#UFCVegas32pic.twitter.com/v6eYOV1lYo — Betfred Sports (@BetfredSports) July 24, 2021

Having had their 2019 fight called off, Gall is keen to finally enter the Octagon with Condit, who is a former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion.

Speaking during the UFC Vegas 32 post-fight press conference, the New Jersey native revealed UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby suggested he could fight on the November card that’s being targeted as the UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden in New York City. As a big fan of the once canceled matchup, Gall is keen to trade blows with Condit later this year.

“I just saw (matchmaker) Sean Shelby in the hallway and he said there’s space (on the November card in New York), and hopefully (I can) get on MSG. I was supposed to fight Carlos Condit last year. I would love to be able to get that. It would be an honor to fight him. ‘The Natural Born Killer’ is a legend. I think that could be a fun one. They made it before. Unfortunately, he got hurt. I’d like that one. That would be great.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

The event is expected to be UFC 268, headlined by Kamaru Usman‘s rematch with Colby Covington. A blockbuster lightweight clash between former title challengers Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje is also expected to take place on the card. The PPV would certainly provide a great opportunity for Gall to further show his talents and continue to climb the welterweight ladder.

Condit was also in action last month, but unlike Gall, “The Natural Born Killer” was on the receiving end of a defeat. Having recorded back-to-back wins against Court McGee and Matt Brown following his return to the Octagon last year, Condit had looked to extend his winning streak to three against Max “Pain” Griffin at UFC 264.

Condit’s decision loss on July 10 means the former title challenger has lost six out of his last eight UFC appearances. Gall will be looking to further dampen that record if the pair are matched up again.

Would you like to see Mickey Gall face Carlos Condit next?