Chael Sonnen Offers Jon Jones Some Thoughtful, Non-Trollish Advice

Chael Sonnen has decided to offer Jon Jones some sincere, non-trollish advice regarding his move up to heavyweight.

Chael Sonnen has been trolling Jon Jones for years now, with Jones finally having enough and blocking him earlier this summer. Block notwithstanding, Sonnen has still continued talking about Jones whenever the opportunity presents itself. As one of the most prevalent, loquacious media personalities in our sport, it would be unavoidable for him not to. And though Jones may have made the decision to tone Sonnen out, he may want to at least consider this input from his long-time nemesis concerning his planned heavyweight transition (h/t ESPN MMA).

“Jon [Jones] is going into a new weight class. He has been very reserved, openly, about stepping up in all of that size; [taking] some time off, trying to change his own physiology,” Sonnen began on The Chael Sonnen Show. “Stipe is one of those guys right in-between, right in that 240 range. It could be a very good feeling-out process, particularly if you’re just talking about the weight—for Jon to get in there with a guy who’s not the biggest heavyweight, but he’s bigger than anyone you’ve competed with before.”

Jon Jones is on the record stating that he plans to make his long-awaited heavyweight debut next year, so that would leave him with at least five months to consider Sonnen’s advice.

As it stands, both Jones and his coach Mike Winkeljohn have publicly expressed a lack of interest in facing Miocic. Instead, Jones is eyeing an immediate shot at the title when he makes his move up—that is provided he is able to come to terms with the UFC regarding their long-running contract dispute.

Do you think Jon Jones should take Chael Sonnen’s advice? Or should he jump right into a world title shot when he moves up to heavyweight?