Charles Oliveira Is Considering Venture Into Boxing

Charles Oliveira, the current #10-ranked UFC P4P fighter, has expressed his interest in a move over to boxing in the future.

“Do Bronx” captured lightweight gold earlier this year when he stopped Michael Chandler in the second round at UFC 262, opening up a likely matchup with Dustin Poirier in the process.

Despite sitting atop the throne in what’s considered to be one of the best divisions in the sport, Charles Oliveira has his eyes set on a shift in sport, with a goal to test himself in the boxing ring high on his to-do list.

Charles Oliveira, Credit: Getty Images

While speaking to AG Fight, Oliveira declared interest in eventually making a move over to boxing and would welcome the large payday that comes with it.

“Everything I want to do, I dedicate myself 100 percent to it. To be able to do and happen. One of the things that I see happening a lot is people doing these boxing matches. Maybe I can do a boxing match later on. It’s something that makes money. It’s something that’s coming up cool, all MMA fighters are doing it.” Oliveira said according to BJPenn.com

Cementing his plan, Charles Oliveira continued saying he would be open to the challenge of a boxing match, though he has nobody to call out at present.

“I wanted to do a boxing match, test myself in boxing. It’s something that’s been making a lot of money for everyone and it would be nice to do,” Oliveira said. “I don’t have any name in mind, but if the opportunity arose, I would definitely like to do it.”

It seems like Charles Oliveira will follow in the footsteps of ex-UFC fighters Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren, among others, who are all hoping to test themselves inside the squared circle.

Will Charles Oliveira be a success if he does challenge himself in the sport of boxing?