Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 265

The final UFC 265 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The pay-per-view is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, August 7, 2021) from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title. Moving things along, Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz goes down in a fight.

Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque, Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres, and Casey Kenney vs. Song Yadong rounds out the main card.

According to oddsmakers, Gane is a -370 favorite over Lewis, who is a +310 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Chiesa being a +110 underdog against Luque, who is a -120 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Cyril Gane (-370) vs. Derrick Lewis (+310)

Jose Aldo (-110) vs. Pedro Munhoz (-110)

Michael Chiesa (+110) vs. Vicente Luque (-120)

Tecia Torres (-135) vs. Angela Hill (+115)

Casey Kenney (-122) vs. Song Yadong (+105)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Rafael Fiziev (-280) vs. Bobby Green (+240)

Drako Rodriguez (-115) vs. Vince Morales (-105)

Alonzo Menifield (-240) vs. Ed Herman (+200)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-122) vs. Jessica Penne (+102)

Manel Kape (-185) vs. Ode Osbourne (+160)

Miles Johns (-210) vs. Anderson Dos Santos (+175)

Melissa Gatto (-110) vs. Victoria Leonardo (-110)

Johnny Munoz Jr. (-255) vs. Jamey Simmons (+215)