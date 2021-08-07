Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 265

The final UFC 265 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
The pay-per-view is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, August 7, 2021) from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.
The headliner will feature a slugfest with Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title. Moving things along, Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz goes down in a fight.
Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque, Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres, and Casey Kenney vs. Song Yadong rounds out the main card.
According to oddsmakers, Gane is a -370 favorite over Lewis, who is a +310 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Chiesa being a +110 underdog against Luque, who is a -120 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Cyril Gane (-370) vs. Derrick Lewis (+310)
Jose Aldo (-110) vs. Pedro Munhoz (-110)
Michael Chiesa (+110) vs. Vicente Luque (-120)
Tecia Torres (-135) vs. Angela Hill (+115)
Casey Kenney (-122) vs. Song Yadong (+105)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Rafael Fiziev (-280) vs. Bobby Green (+240)
Drako Rodriguez (-115) vs. Vince Morales (-105)
Alonzo Menifield (-240) vs. Ed Herman (+200)
Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-122) vs. Jessica Penne (+102)
Manel Kape (-185) vs. Ode Osbourne (+160)
Miles Johns (-210) vs. Anderson Dos Santos (+175)
Melissa Gatto (-110) vs. Victoria Leonardo (-110)
Johnny Munoz Jr. (-255) vs. Jamey Simmons (+215)