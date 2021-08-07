HomeUFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 265

By Andrew Ravens
Derrick Lewis, Ciryl Gane

The final UFC 265 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

The pay-per-view is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, August 7, 2021) from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title. Moving things along, Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz goes down in a fight. 

Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque, Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres, and Casey Kenney vs. Song Yadong rounds out the main card. 

According to oddsmakers, Gane is a -370 favorite over Lewis, who is a +310 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Chiesa being a +110 underdog against Luque, who is a -120 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Cyril Gane (-370) vs. Derrick Lewis (+310)

Jose Aldo (-110) vs. Pedro Munhoz (-110)

Michael Chiesa (+110) vs. Vicente Luque (-120)

Tecia Torres (-135) vs. Angela Hill (+115)

Casey Kenney (-122) vs. Song Yadong (+105)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Rafael Fiziev (-280) vs. Bobby Green (+240)

Drako Rodriguez (-115) vs. Vince Morales (-105)

Alonzo Menifield (-240) vs. Ed Herman (+200)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-122) vs. Jessica Penne (+102)

Manel Kape (-185) vs. Ode Osbourne (+160)

Miles Johns (-210) vs. Anderson Dos Santos (+175)

Melissa Gatto (-110) vs. Victoria Leonardo (-110)

Johnny Munoz Jr. (-255) vs. Jamey Simmons (+215)

