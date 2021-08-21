Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 34

The final UFC Vegas 34 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, August 21 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jared Cannonier will headline the show. In the co-main event, Clay Guida vs. Mark O. Madsen will take place.

Rounding out the main card is Chase Sherman vs. Parker Porter, Vinc Pichel vs. Austin Hubbard, Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval, and Saidyokub Kakhramonov.

According to oddsmakers, Cannonier is a -150 favorite over Gastelum, who is a +130 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Guida being a +150 underdog against Madsen, who is a -170 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 PM ET)

Jared Cannonier (-150) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (+130)

Mark O. Madsen (-170) vs. Clay Guida (+150)

Chase Sherman (-190) vs. Parker Porter (+165)

Vinc Pichel (-120) vs. Austin Hubbard (EVEN)

Alexandre Pantoja (-165) vs. Brandon Royval (+165)

Trevin Jones (N/A) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (N/A)

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 PM ET)

Luis Saldana (-115) vs. Austin Lingo (-105)

Brain Kelleher (-170) vs. Domingo Pilarte (+150)

William Knight (-195) vs. Fabio Cherant (+168)

Bea Malecki (-160) vs. Josiane Nunes (+140)

Roosevelt Roberts (-145) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (+125)

Ramiz Brahimaj (-125) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (+105)