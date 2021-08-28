Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 35

The final UFC Vegas 35 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, August 28, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze will headline the show. There will be two Ultimate Fighter finale fights with Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina and Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Hiestand.

Rounding out the main card is Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez, Andre Petroski vs. Micheal Gillmore, and Makhmud Muradov vs. Gerald Meerschaert. .

According to oddsmakers, Barboza is a -115 favorite over Giga, who is a +105 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Urbina being a +135 underdog against Battle, who is a -155 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Edson Barboza (-115) vs. Giga Chikadze (+105)

Bryan Battle (-155) vs. Gilbert Urbina (+135)

Ricky Turcios (-160) vs. Brady Hiestand (+140)

Kevin Lee (-155) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+135)

Andre Petroski (-515) vs. Micheal Gillmore (+410)

Makhmud Muradov (-550) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+425)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Alessio Di Chirico (-230) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (+190)

Wellington Turman (-125) vs. Sam Alvey (+105)

J.J. Aldrich (-335) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (+275)

Dustin Jacoby (-165) vs. Darren Stewart (+145)

Jamall Emmers (-150) vs. Pat Sabatini (+130)

Mana Martinez (-320) vs. Guido Cannetti (+260)