Cheyanne Buys Slated To Return This Fall Against Loma Lookboonmee

Cheyanne Buys will making her third trip to the Octagon late November when she faces Loma Lookboonmee.

After taking home a performance bonus for Fight of the Night in her sophomore UFC performance against Gloria de Paula at UFC Vegas 33, Buys will look to go back to back against Loma Lookboonmee. MMA reporter John Hyon Ko was the first to report this news. This makes for the third bout that has currently been booked for the lineup.

In her UFC debut, Cheyanne Buys was unsuccessful in what she has described as an “embarrassing” loss to Montserrat Ruiz. After the two exchanged words in the heated immediate aftermath of the fight, Buys threatened to follow her opponent home and continue their scrap outside the confines of the UFC Octagon. That never happened, but Buys was able to bounce back nonetheless in her impressive head-kick KO victory over Gloria de Paula last month. The 26-year-old prospect will now turn to face another twenty-something strawweight in Lookboonmee.

Unlike Buys, Loma Lookboonmee already knows what it feels like to own back-to-back UFC victories, as this is a distinction she is currently enjoying following wins over Jinh Yu Frey and Sam Hughes. Overall, Lookboonmee will bring into the fight a 3-1 UFC record that showcases her impressive start in the promotion. On November 20, one of these young competitors will continue to boost their stock after having their arm raised in victory.

With this bout booked, the current lineup for the November 20 UFC Fight Night is as follows:

Joanne Calderwood vs. Alexa Grasso

Cheyanne Buys vs. Loma Lookboonmee

Aori Qileng vs. Cody Durden