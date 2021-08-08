Ciryl Gane Disagrees With Dana White About “Best Heavyweight” Status

After capturing the heavyweight interim belt, Cyril Gane says he’s not yet the best heavyweight in the world—flatly contradicting the opinion of Dana White.

Gane became the first French UFC champion on Saturday by defeating Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 265. The 31-year-old put on a dominant masterclass, outlanding Lewis 98-16 in significant strikes.

Lewis just couldn’t catch the fleet-of-foot Frenchman, who weaved in and out like a flyweight to avoid “The Black Beast’s” famous knockout power. “Le Bon Gamin’s” blistering hand speed and smart game plan saw him dictate the pace before scoring a TKO in the third round.

The interim title bout, which Dana White had billed as a contest between “the two best heavyweights in the world,” was only Gane’s tenth MMA fight. He remains undefeated and is now a huge problem for the best in the division, especially for his former training partner and undisputed heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.

Ciryl Gane Believes It’ll Be A Few Years To Prove He’s The Best Heavyweight

So, if the interim title fight featured what White described as “the two best heavyweights in the world,” is Gane now the baddest man on the planet? Not according to the man himself.

At the UFC 265 post-fight press conference, the Frenchman humbly disagreed with his boss’ pre-fight comments.

“I don’t want to say that because the champion’s still Francis Ngannou, and I must fight all the guys on the roster to be the best. I just started, so I need to prove for a few years. And after that, maybe I’m gonna say, ‘Yeah, I’m the best,’” said Gane.

What do you think? Does Ciryl Gane have what it takes to defeat Francis Ngannou?