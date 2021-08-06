Ciryl Gane Responds To Critics Of His Fighting Style Ahead Of UFC 265

Ciryl Gane has heard the criticism over his recent performances.

Gane is set to compete in the biggest bout of his pro MMA career. He’ll collide with Derrick Lewis for the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship. The title clash will serve as the main event of UFC 265 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Gane has had just nine fights in his pro MMA career and he’s won all of them. He is 6-0 under the UFC banner with victories over Alexander Volkov, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Junior dos Santos, Tanner Boser, Don’Tale Mayes, and Raphael Pessoa.

Despite racking up the wins, some have been critical of Gane for not having the most exciting fighting style. He addressed this during the UFC 265 pre-fight press conference.

“For me, it’s good enough, my style. When you look at guys like [Floyd] Mayweather or some fighter like this, nobody talk about this like that. But I’m a young fighter, I’m gonna do my way and the people are gonna like me like I am.”

In order for Gane to realize his dream of capturing gold, he must get past Lewis. “The Black Beast” is riding a four-fight winning streak. He is known for his one-punch knockout power and his ability to rally. Lewis is a considerable underdog at +270 according to FanDuel.

In addition to Ciryl Gane vs. Derrick Lewis, bantamweights Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz will collide. Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque is also on tap for the card. Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill and Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney round out the main card.

