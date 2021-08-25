Claressa Shields Gets Flint Street Named After Her

Boxing champion and MMA newcomer Claressa Shields can now call a street in Flint, Michigan her own.

Shields has already established herself as an all-time boxing great in a short period of time. She has won undisputed gold in three weight classes. It’s gotten to the point where she is now trying her hand at MMA. She made a successful MMA debut under the PFL banner, scoring a third-round TKO finish over Brittney Elkin.

Shields has been recognized for all of her accomplishments in her hometown. The former two-time Olympic gold medalist was honored by having a street in Flint, Michigan named after her.

“I could not be more happier today y’all! I had a great time at church! So thankful to everyone who came out to worship with me today! I was surprised by the Mayor of Flint! The street I grew up on Spencer street is being named after me, ‘Claressa Shields Street.’ My grandma would be so PROUD!!!! I delivered a great message today! I feel so special!!! I’m overjoyed.”

Shields is set to return to the PFL cage on Oct. 27. She’s due to meet Abigail Montes. Shields has been preparing for a spot in the PFL Women’s Lightweight season in 2022.

Shields discussed her next fight during an interview with The Washington Post.

“I’m actually looking forward to fighting against another undefeated fighter and just continuing to grow. I’m just going to continue to become a complete MMA fighter, just learning to mix everything together to become the best I can be.”

With an undefeated pro boxing record of 11-0 and a successful MMA debut under her belt, many believe the sky’s the limit for Shields. Time will tell if the success she’s found in boxing will lead her to a world title in MMA.