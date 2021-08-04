Coach: Anderson Silva Will KO Logan Paul

Anderson Silva’s coach is confident that his fighter would finish Logan Paul in a boxing match.

Logan and Jake Paul have made quite a splash in the world of boxing. Logan was last seen sharing the ring with Hall of Fame elect Floyd Mayweather. Jake is 3-0 as a pro boxer and he’s set to take on former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on Aug. 29.

Silva has also explored the world of boxing. “The Spider” only had two pro boxing matches before facing former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The bout went the distance and Silva was awarded the split decision victory.

Silva has praised the Paul brothers for making their mark in the sweet science. He’s even expressed interest in going one-on-one with Logan. ESPN revealed that the bout is being discussed before 2021 comes to a close.

Speaking to Sherdog.com, Silva’s boxing coach, Luiz Dorea, believes that Silva would knock Paul out if they ever share the ring.

“Logan proved to be a very brave and talented kid doing an exhibition fight against the legend [Floyd] Mayweather. But, of course, if it were in official rules, the result would be different. Let’s see if he will keep hiding under exhibition rules or if he will test himself in the real world [under professional rules]. In that case, I have no doubt Anderson will knock him out.”

On a pro level, Silva actually has more boxing experience than Paul. He holds a pro record of 2-1, while Paul is 0-1. Paul has had two exhibition fights.