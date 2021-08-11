Coach: Jake Paul Will Be On PEDs For Tyron Woodley Fight

One recognized MMA head coach is of the belief that Jake Paul will be on the juice for his boxing match with Tyron Woodley.

On Aug. 29, Paul and Woodley will throw leather inside the boxing ring. The action will emanate from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This means Paul will have the hometown advantage. He also has an edge in pro boxing experience with three bouts and three wins. Woodley hasn’t competed as a professional boxer before.

During a recent AMA session, Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi said he believes Paul will be on PEDs for his fight with Woodley (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“I didn’t want to mention it, but my number one factor — Jake Paul’s corner, they’re going to be on all sorts of substances. I don’t think they test. Maybe the week of the fight, (but) there’s no USADA. I didn’t want to say, but I think that’s a major factor. When I say he’s bigger and stronger and he’s more athletic, I think he’s basically on PEDs.

“I hate to say it, but I definitely think Jake Paul is going to be on PEDs. It exists in the world of boxing, just like it exists in MMA. And I don’t think Tyron will be on PEDs. I think Tyron will be totally natural. Does it make a difference? It absolutely does.”

Paul has made it clear that he’s more than a YouTuber personality who is boxing as a publicity stunt. He has called out the likes of Conor McGregor and has gone as far as to say he wants to challenge Canelo Alvarez in three years. Canelo is widely considered to be the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world.

Woodley has insisted that he didn’t take the Paul fight just for a paycheck. “The Chosen One” says he will treat Paul as if he’s the GOAT.

