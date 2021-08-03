Cody Garbrandt Set To Make His Flyweight Debut On Dec. 11 Against…

Cody Garbrandt is ready for his flyweight premiere, Mr. DeMille.

After several months of talk, speculation, and publicized intentions, Cody “No Love” Garbrandt is officially ready to venture into flyweight territory. ESPN reported late Monday night that Garbrandt will be making his flyweight debut on December 11 against Kai Kara-France.

Garbrandt and a horde of others expected Garbrandt’s flyweight debut to be in a title fight or at least against a top-5 opponent. UFC President Dana White was among those people, at one point being gung ho at the prospect of Garbrandt facing then-champion Deiveson Figureido. Instead, Garbrandt’s 125 debut will come against #7-ranked Kai Kara-France.

Image Credit: UFC

Kara-France currently holds a 5-2 UFC record since his 2018 debut. Most recently, he defeated Rogério Bontorin at UFC 259 via KO and took home Performance of the Night for his efforts. That being said, an encounter between Kara-France and Garbrandt has all the makings of a proper flyweight banger and a potential crossover to “Fight of the Night” for the 28-year-old.

The former bantamweight champion and beleaguered new flyweight Cody Garbrandt has lost four of his last five fights. So while he had hoped to be paired with reigning champion Brandon Moreno (and perhaps vice versa), this spell of matchmaking signals that Garbrandt is going to have to earn his way to a shot at the title. Judging by this bout agreement, “No Love” is more than willing to do so.

As of this writing, it has not yet been confirmed if this bout will serve as the main event for this card, and no other fight has been reported for this event.

How do you think Cody Garbrandt will fare in his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France on December 11?