Garbrandt Assures O’Malley He’ll Return To BW To Settle Their Business

Cody Garbrandt is abandoning the UFC bantamweight division for the time being but promised a return for a specific purpose.

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is giving flyweight a shot. After beginning his UFC career at 135 pounds, Garbrandt thinks making the drop-down ten more pounds will give him a shot at another title in the division. However, even though he is making a move to 125 pounds, he has left the door open for a return and knows exactly who he wants.

“Don’t worry Suga I’ll be back after I grab this strap, maybe you’ll be in the top 15 by then??” Garbrandt wrote on Instagram.

Garbrandt posted the above message accompanying a photo of Sean O’Malley. O’Malley has been calling for a fight with Garbrandt for some time now. Recently, he spoke to BT Sports and promised to knock Garbrandt out.

O’Malley is coming off a win against Kris Moutinho at UFC 264. Although O’Malley is a fan favorite who is on his way up in the division, he is still a ways away from the top ten.

As for Garbrandt, there is no timeline for his return to bantamweight. He had his first flyweight match set as he takes on Kai Kara-France at the UFC taking place on December 11. The winner of this fight should be next for the title. If Garbrandt were to beat Kara-France, he would be pitted against champion Brandon Moreno. That could push a possible fight with O’Malley to a year out or more.

In the meantime, these two will most likely continue their feud on social media, commenting on each other’s wins and losses.

Do you think Garbrandt will return to bantamweight to face O’Malley one day?