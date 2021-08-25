Colby Covington Thinks Tyron Woodley Can KO Jake Paul

Colby Covington believes Tyron Woodley can put Jake Paul‘s lights out.

Woodley and Paul are scheduled to collide this Sunday on Aug. 29. It’ll be an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match. Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion, but he’s never entered the boxing ring as a pro. Paul is 3-0 with his most recent bout resulting in a first-round TKO win over Ben Askren.

Paul has opened up as a slight betting favorite. This is likely due to Paul’s edge in boxing experience. Paul is also trained by former world boxing title contender BJ Flores.

Speaking to James Lynch, Covington said Woodley has a good shot at defeating Paul on fight night (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I think (Tyron) Woodley could do it (beat Jake Paul). I think he could land a knockout punch and get it done.“

Covington then claimed that members from his camp trained with Paul but weren’t invited back because they got the better of him in sparring.

“I’ve had some guys at my gym, Colby Covington Inc. and MMA Masters, that have went to train with Jake Paul in Miami. They’ve all kind of said the same information, that they went there, they exposed him, they made him look bad. Of course, they turned the cameras off and they’re not taking pictures that day and they never invite these guys back because Jake ‘The Snake’ Paul only wants kids that he can beat up and knock out and boost his ego and his confidence. He doesn’t actually want guys that are going to push him in the gym and make him better, because, like we’ve said before, he’s not a real fighter. He’s a little Disney star.”

Do you think Tyron Woodley will knock out Jake Paul this Sunday?