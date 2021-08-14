Colby Covington Vows To Settle Poirier Beef On The Streets

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has promised to “drop” Dustin Poirier if he sees him on the streets of South Florida.

Covington and Poirier, who are former teammates at American Top Team, have been embroiled in a bitter feud that has escalated in recent weeks. Things turned especially sour after “Chaos” attempted to tarnish the reputation of “The Diamond” by sharing footage of a sparring session, which he believed exposed Poirier as a fake “good guy.”

But despite Poirier stating he’d openly throw down with Covington on the street, the former interim welterweight champ says the reality is very different. During an appearance on Submission Radio, the 33-year-old revealed he’s seen Poirier since his comments and has had no confrontation.

“He said it was on sight. I thought it was on site, guys. Why is he quiet now? Because he knows I’m coming for him, and he knows he’s not a man of his word. He talked all this shit before in the media, ‘Oh, it’s on sight when I see Colby’. I’ve seen him fifty times since then, and he walked right away. He put his eyes down, walked right past me like the good little bitch that he is. So I am Dustin ‘Dufus’ Soyier’s daddy,” said Covington.

The Californian added that he plans to expose the Louisianan and is willing to do so on the streets of Florida if the pair cross paths there.

“You’re a piece of shit. I’m gonna expose you. And if I do see you in the streets of South Florida, I guarantee I’m not holding back and I’m gonna drop you on the fuckin’ concrete, you piece of shit.”

While Poirier looks set to challenge Charles Oliveira for the lightweight belt following his second victory over Conor McGregor this year, Covington is preparing for a title fight of his own. His rematch with current champ Kamaru Usman is set to headline UFC 268 in November.

While the official date and venue is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest the UFC is targeting a return to New York City’s prestigious Madison Square Garden for the blockbuster pay-per-view, which is also set to feature a crucial lightweight co-main event between Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje.

Do you think Colby Covington can dethrone Kamaru Usman in their championship rematch at UFC 268?