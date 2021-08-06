Conor McGregor Again Targets Khabib’s Family In Another Deleted Tweet

“The Notorious” Conor McGregor is right back at it with yet another controversial tweet about arch-nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov’s family.

After appearing to make reference to the death of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father as a cruel retort to his enemy, Conor McGregor posted then deleted another tweet that mentions the rest of Khabib’s family last Thursday night.

“I wanna eat his children!!!!! When’s the last time he’s even seen them actually? His wife? Mother? How bout you go spend some time with your kids and family for a change and keep my name out of your mouth b4 you get trapped somewhere again you mightn’t be so lucky next time.”

McGregor’s “I wanna eat his children” line was most likely a reference to one of Mike Tyson’s most memorable lines when he said the same thing about Lennox Lewis in a 2000 post-fight interview. This choice of allusion would have been inspired by Khabib appearing on Tyson’s Hot Boxin’ With Mike Tyson Podcast this week, where he ‘put McGregor’s name in his mouth.’

During this appearance, Khabib addressed McGregor again and, among other things, elaborated on what he believes to be the Irishman’s “evil” nature. This was in response to McGregor’s aforementioned tweet from last week about Khabib’s deceased father.

The conclusion of McGregor’s tweet about being “trapped somewhere” is likely a reference to what has become known as the “dolly incident” back in 2018, when McGregor and his entourage laid siege on a bus full of fighters in an attempt to draw Khabib out from inside.

McGregor would later taunt Khabib for not exiting the bus to face him, and the incident is what sparked Khabib’s unforgettable “Send me location” phrase that has since become part of the MMA lexicon.

At this point, it looks as though McGregor & Khabib will continue to reference one another for many years to come. And though their dialogue from a distance has already reached peak levels of vitriol, it’s worth wondering what would happen if the two ever meet again face to face at the same location with an opportunity to address one another directly.