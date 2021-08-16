McGregor Fires Back At “Nobody” Michael Bisping After Bisping’s “Warning”

Conor McGregor will not be heeding the warning from Michael Bisping regarding Daniel Cormier.

Conor McGregor is not making any friends with former fighters these days. Recently he has taken to Twitter to bash both Daniel Cormier and now Michael Bisping.

Last week, McGregor decided to call out Cormier on social media. His response to Cormier’s comments about his recent behavior was to call Cormier “fat” and a “drunk.” This back-and-forth has become quite heated between the two; and as a media personality, Michael Bisping has now shared his two cents.

Bisping spoke on his Believe You Me podcast and said that McGregor should be careful and that Cormier could tear McGregor “limb from limb.”

McGregor was asked about these comments on a recent social media Q and A, and here is how he responded.

Bisping is a nobody on Sirius xm. Rushed back to competition after being dropped/strangled and then gets shotgun slept by gastelums left hand. Devastating. Even though I collect commission on all his fights, I still said to the team to pull the gast fight. I knew it was coming. https://t.co/EUMjh2VmxS — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

“Bisping is a nobody on Sirius XM,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Rushed back to competition after being dropped/strangled and then gets shotgun slept by Gastelum’s left hand. Devastating. Even though I collect commission on all his fights, I still said to the team to pull the gast fight. I knew it was coming.”

McGregor is out of fighting for possibly a year after suffering a broken leg in his last fight against Dustin Poirier. Since his loss, he has been making threats and picking fights with several other fighters besides just Bisping and Cormier. McGregor has threatened Poirier’s wife and has taken shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov (which led to the initial backlash from Cormier).

This recent shot at Bisping is nothing new for McGregor and will probably not lead to any actual fighting, but his comment on making money on Bisping’s fight was followed up by McGregor later.

“But hey, 100k! 50k off the top of each fight,” McGregor wrote. “I used to say “yoink” every time it hit the account.”

What do you think of these comments from Conor McGregor?