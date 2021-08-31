Conor McGregor Reveals He Only Has Two Fights Left On UFC Contract

Conor McGregor is just two fights away from reaching free agency.

McGregor, the biggest superstar the UFC and the sport of MMA has ever seen, did an impromptu Q&A on social media where a fan posted about the highest UFC pay-per-view buys. He said the list is incorrect, but he’s looking to end his two fights in the UFC with the highest PPV buys so he can have the top-10 spots.

The news was kind of interesting as many expected the UFC to have McGregor signed to a multi-fight deal so they can keep him forever, but he revealed he only has two fights left.

“This list is incorrect. McGregor Aldo done more than ufc 100, Brock v mir. And McGregor cowboy done more than McGregor Aldo. I currently hold 8 of the UFC’s top 10 ppv’s. With two fights left on my contract, I will look to finish with the full top 10 in ppv’s. Motivating!,” McGregor wrote on Twitter.

There is no question Conor McGregor has what it takes to have his next two fights be PPV successes. His next fight will be big due to it will be his first scrap since he broke his leg to Dustin Poirier and many will be interested to see how he performs. He’s also on a two-fight losing skid so he will no doubt be motivated to come back and return to the win column in a big way.

As of right now, it’s uncertain who McGregor’s next two fights will be against. However, it doesn’t really matter about his opponent as the Irishman is the one that brings in the eyes and the intrigue.

Conor McGregor is currently on a two-fight losing skid with losses to Dustin Poirier. He suffered a broken leg at UFC 264 in July and prior to that, he was knocked out by "The Diamond" at UFC 257 in his return to the sport after he TKO'd Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246.

What do you make of Conor McGregor only having two fights left on his deal?