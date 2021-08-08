Conor McGregor Roasts Daniel Cormier In Response To Recent Comments

Conor McGregor is now extending his deleted-tweet rampage to another senior member of the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), this time fellow ex-double champion Daniel Cormier.

Conor McGregor has been the subject of heavy criticism in recent weeks, namely for deeply personal attacks directed at Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov. In Poirier’s case, McGregor brought Poirier’s wife, Jolie Poirier, into their feud. The Irishman caught a lot of backlash from many circles, including the mainstream media, for calling Jolie Poirier a “hoe” during his controversial UFC 264 post-fight interview.

With Khabib, McGregor decided to apparently remind his nemesis that his father lost a battle with COVID-19, as a way to counter or mock Khabib’s “Good always defeats evil” philosophy that the Dagestani shared with the world following Poirier’s victory over McGregor at UFC 264.

With such notorious acts committed by McGregor, Daniel Cormier couldn’t help but weigh in, especially being that he has a close relationship with AKA teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Absolutely crossed the line,” Cormier said on ESPN’s DC & RC program about McGregor’s “COVID” tweet. “I think when stuff like that is being said, it’s a cry for help. Conor has all the money in the world, he has all the fame, but now when you start to dig at that level, it’s like somebody needs to get to McGregor and help him to start to kind of re-shift his mind and his focus and get him back to a better place. It’s unfortunate.”

McGregor may have been waiting for the right time to issue a response to these remarks because he did not miss the opportunity to roast Daniel Cormier during the UFC 265 broadcast and use Cormier’s words against him in doing so (h/t Chris Taylor).

“A cry for help if I ever seen one,” the since-deleted tweet read that seemed to highlight Cormier’s fashion sense.

This is the latest example that McGregor is well aware of what is being said about him and is very opportunistic about when to launch what he deems to be a counterattack.

When he’s not tweeting and deleting vengeful tweets, Conor McGregor is rehabbing his leg after undergoing successful surgery on a broken lower tibia suffered at UFC 264. There is no hard timeline for McGregor’s return as of yet, but he is not expected back sooner than 2022.

Do you think this (deleted) tweet by Conor McGregor about Daniel Cormier was uncalled for?