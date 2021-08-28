Conor McGregor Says He’ll Possibly End His Career As A Boxer

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has suggested he could finish his career in combat sports with a return to the boxing ring.

McGregor was last in action at UFC 264 last month. In a blockbuster main event, the Irishman fell to his second loss this year against Dustin Poirier. After “The Diamond” leveled their rivalry at 1-1 with a victory at UFC 257 in January, the trilogy fight was expected to end their feud once and for all.

Instead, a horrific leg break suffered by McGregor in the finals seconds of the opening round signaled an anticlimactic end to the highly anticipated headliner. Having had successful surgery, the 33-year-old expects a return to his best in 2022. Despite targeting a fourth meeting with Poirier, McGregor seemingly still has his eyes partly set on a return to the squared circle.

McGregor has so far fought once as a professional boxer. In a memorable crossover bout with the legendary Floyd Mayweather in 2017, the Irishman fell short after being finished in the 10th round by “Money.”

But with talks of a clash with Manny Pacquiao, and given the type of performance he gave at UFC 257, many have suggested that McGregor is gearing up for a return to boxing.

During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, McGregor fueled those thoughts with the answer he gave when asked whether he’ll be switching full-time to the sport towards the end of his career.

Possibly. The leg tho will be more than equipped to kick. I am billi walking straight to a title shot on my return and it sickens the bums of this business. Which is the real reason these constant disrespectful comments come by way. God bless them. https://t.co/IEWhjVRmj8 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

While leaving the door open for a switch to boxing, McGregor also reiterated his desire to return to MMA action upon the completion of his recovery, and work his way back to a UFC championship.

Do you think Conor McGregor should make a full-time switch to professional boxing before the end of his combat sports career?