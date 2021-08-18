Conor McGregor Staying At Residence Next Door To Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor has made himself quite comfortable in a residence next door to Floyd Mayweather.

The history between McGregor and Mayweather is well-documented. The two were involved in a high-profile feud back in 2017. During this time, McGregor had come off his historic November 2016 victory over Eddie Alvarez. With that second-round TKO finish, he became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously.

McGregor and Mayweather ended up going one-on-one inside the boxing ring. It was dubbed as the “Money Fight.” It took place in Aug. 2017. Mayweather won the fight via 10th-round TKO and retired from pro boxing competition with a perfect record of 50-0. Of course, Mayweather has since taken a couple of exhibition bouts.

While that match took place four years ago, McGregor hasn’t stopped angling for a rematch. Mayweather has gone back-and-forth on whether or not he’d entertain the matchup. Ultimately, he has admitted that it would be a lucrative opportunity.

McGregor has seen better days in terms of combat sports competition, however. He recently suffered a broken tibia in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. The “Notorious” one has been recovering at a residence in Beverley Hills. What’s interesting about this is that he’s right next door to Mayweather according to Daily Mail.

That’s right, McGregor and Mayweather are essentially neighbors.

It appears McGregor has wasted little time letting Mayweather know about his arrival. A smashed bottle of McGregor’s Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey was found outside of Mayweather’s property.

(via BackGrid)

McGregor’s main focus as of late has been a fourth bout with Dustin Poirier and a UFC Lightweight Title shot. The “Notorious” one could very well kill two birds with one stone when he’s ready to return. Poirier appears to be in prime position to challenge UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira next.