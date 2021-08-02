[UPDATE] Conor McGregor’s Wheelchair Boxing Debut Postponed

[UPDATE]

Per ESPN, due to Conor McGregor still being early in the post-surgery recovery process, he will not be competing in the charity wheelchair boxing event after all.

Report:

Conor McGregor will not be competing in a wheelchair boxing match for charity in September despite recent reports, his spokesperson Karen Kessler told ESPN. He is still healing from the broken leg he suffered at UFC 264. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 2, 2021

However, McGregor does support the Irish Wheelchair Association and intends to get more involved with it after his recovery is completed, Kessler said. She added: “Those that want to express their support don’t need to give to a gofundme effort." — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 2, 2021

The Notorious One would then address the situation, assuring the public that he is still down to participate in the Irish Wheelchair Association boxing event, just not so soon.

Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 2, 2021

Hahaha quality! Give me time guys, I’m in! Just need to focus on this recovery for the next while first before I can commit to a date!

Have some cool things planned for event tho! @IrishWheelchair #LamborghiniWheelchairs https://t.co/cFhlGOROeq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 2, 2021

“

Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please!

“Give me time guys, I’m in! Just need to focus on this recovery for the next while first before I can commit to a date! Have some cool things planned for event tho! @IrishWheelchair#LamborghiniWheelchairs,” McGregor posted.

[ORIGINAL STORY, PUBLISHED AUGUST 1, 2021, 5:00 PM]

Conor McGregor will meet his match on September 11 when he faces his carbon copy in the co-main event of a charity event.

MMA’s biggest superstar Conor McGregor has agreed to take part in a charity wheelchair boxing bout against Al Foran. If you’re saying to yourself, “Who the fook is that guy,” he’s a comedian whose impersonations of McGregor are so good that he could fool you into thinking he’s McGregor himself! Here’s a clip of some of his work below (McGregor begins at the 0:45 mark) (h/t YouTube channel MadsWrld).

One-half of the event’s headliners, comedian Sir Stevo Timothy, made the announcement on Twitter over the weekend. Timothy will be competing against Olympic boxer Paddy Barnes in the headliner. You can view Timothy’s announcement below.

Drum roll ladies and gentlemen 👌👌



The co-main event: @TheNotoriousMMA v @ImpressionistAL aka The Notorious v The Notorious Impressionist all in aid of the @IrishWheelchair



Please donate here if you can: https://t.co/lDMJxs1MvE



📸 @madebyGoodie pic.twitter.com/kqFIXApdzu — Sir Stevo Timothy (@SirStevoTimothy) July 30, 2021

“Drum roll ladies and gentlemen: The co-main event: @TheNotoriousMMA v @ImpressionistAL aka The Notorious v The Notorious Impressionist all in aid of the @IrishWheelchair.”

Timothy then included a GoFundMe link where you can give your donation for the event that is hosted by the Irish Wheelchair Association.

McGregor’s head coach John Kavanaugh had spoken with Laura Sanko in a Wimp2Warrior interview last month where he revealed that the “Conor vs. Conor” showdown would be taking place, and we now have a date and location. The charity boxing event is set to go down Saturday, September 11, 2021, from the Clayton Hotel Galway.

Conor McGregor will be unable to compete in any legitimate bouts for some time after undergoing surgery for his broken tibia immediately following UFC 264. Competing in a fun, charitable event such as this is a way to boost morale during the recovery process and remain active prior to his anticipated UFC return next year.

We’ll bring you coverage of the “Conor vs. Conor” showdown on September 11 and any potential “trash talk” between the “Conors” leading up to the event right here on MMANews.com!