Conor McGregor To Face Impersonator In Charity Wheelchair Boxing Bout

Conor McGregor will meet his match on September 11 when he faces his carbon copy in the co-main event of a charity event.

MMA’s biggest superstar Conor McGregor has agreed to take part in a charity wheelchair boxing bout against Al Foran. If you’re saying to yourself, “Who the fook is that guy,” he’s a comedian whose impersonations of McGregor are so good that he could fool you into thinking he’s McGregor himself! Here’s a clip of some of his work below (McGregor begins at the 0:45 mark) (h/t YouTube channel MadsWrld).

One-half of the event’s headliners, comedian Sir Stevo Timothy, made the announcement on Twitter over the weekend. Timothy will be competing against Olympic boxer Paddy Barnes in the headliner. You can view Timothy’s announcement below.

Drum roll ladies and gentlemen 👌👌



The co-main event: @TheNotoriousMMA v @ImpressionistAL aka The Notorious v The Notorious Impressionist all in aid of the @IrishWheelchair



Please donate here if you can: https://t.co/lDMJxs1MvE



📸 @madebyGoodie pic.twitter.com/kqFIXApdzu — Sir Stevo Timothy (@SirStevoTimothy) July 30, 2021

Timothy then included a GoFundMe link where you can give your donation for the event that is hosted by the Irish Wheelchair Association.

McGregor’s head coach John Kavanaugh had spoken with Laura Sanko in a Wimp2Warrior interview last month where he revealed that the “Conor vs. Conor” showdown would be taking place, and we now have a date and location. The charity boxing event is set to go down Saturday, September 11, 2021, from the Clayton Hotel Galway.

Conor McGregor will be unable to compete in any legitimate bouts for some time after undergoing surgery for his broken tibia immediately following UFC 264. Competing in a fun, charitable event such as this is a way to boost morale during the recovery process and remain active prior to his anticipated UFC return next year.

We’ll bring you coverage of the “Conor vs. Conor” showdown on September 11 and any potential “trash talk” between the “Conors” leading up to the event right here on MMANews.com!