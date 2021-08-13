Diaz Encourages Poirier To Stand Up To The UFC, McGregor Chimes In

Conor McGregor is entertained with Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier‘s recent trash talk.

Recently, Poirier took to Twitter to seemingly call out Diaz and to no surprise, the Stockton native was quick to reply. He then issued another response saying, he knew Poirier is a b***h and he’s now 2-0 against him. Following that, “The Diamond” issued another response, saying the UFC is lying to Diaz, which the Stockton native seemed to scoff at.

Boss the fuck up quit being a lil bitch

I do what I want

You do what your told — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 13, 2021

“Boss the f**k up quit being a lil b***h I do what I want You do what your told,” Diaz wrote in a subtweet to Poirier.

The trash talk and feud between Diaz and Poirier caught the attention of the MMA world. It was interesting to see them go at it, and for McGregor who has fought both, he seemed to like those two going at it.

Hahahahah continue going, I am entertained. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 13, 2021

“Hahahahah continue going, I am entertained,” McGregor responded to Diaz.

Of course, Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were supposed to fight at UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden in December of 2018. However, the scrap never came to fruition and both men accused the other of pulling out of the bout.

Poirier is coming off a TKO win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264 in July, where the Irishman broke his leg at the end of the first round. Prior to that, he KO’d McGregor in their rematch at UFC 257 in January of this year. With the back-to-back wins over the Irishman, it’s likely he will face Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title later this year. However, The Diamond has his eyes set on money fights and Nate Diaz.

Diaz, meanwhile, is coming off a loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263. In the fight, he rocked the Brit late in the fight but couldn’t put him away. He, like Poirier, also has a stoppage win over McGregor but he lost the rematch by decision.

What do you make of the back-and-forth between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier?