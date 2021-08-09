Conor McGregor’s Management Team Fails To Stop Spence-Pacquiao

Despite efforts from Paradigm Sports Management, Errol Spence Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao will take place as planned.

Spence is set to put his WBC and IBF Welterweight Titles on the line against Manny Pacquiao. “PacMan” has been considered the WBA “Champion in Recess” due to inactivity. The title fight is scheduled to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 21.

Paradigm currently manages MMA megastar, Conor McGregor. The company used to provide management for Pacquiao but the future Hall of Famer alleged a breach of conduct, breach of fiduciary duty, and fraud.

As a result, Pacquiao shifted from Paradigm to sign on for a fight with Spence. Paradigm sought out a preliminary injunction on Pacquiao to delay the fight. ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reports that Paradigm’s injunction request has been denied.

Dale Kinsella, Pacquiao’s lawyer, had the following to say on the ruling.

“As Senator Pacquiao correctly said after this lawsuit was filed in June, he has an absolute right to participate in the August 21 bout with Errol Spence. Today the Court agreed and resoundingly rejected Paradigm’s injunction publicity stunt in a strong and detailed decision. Senator Pacquiao looks forward to his bout with Mr. Spence on August 21.”

Judd Burstein, attorney for Paradigm founder Audie Attar, also responded.

“I would have preferred the tentative decision be favorable to us, but I live to fight another day.”

Back in June, Pacquiao said he had the right to fight Spence and that Paradigm’s legal case didn’t hold any weight.

“Paradigm Sports’ lawsuit against me has no merit. I have an absolute right under the agreement with Paradigm to engage in the upcoming bout with Errol Spence. If this frivolous lawsuit continues, I will be proven correct in court.”