Cormier Doesn’t Think Nunes, Cyborg, Or Anyone Beats Harrison

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has suggested that Kayla Harrison is unrivaled at the top of the women’s MMA mountain.

Harrison, who is a two-time Olympic judo gold medalist, has grown into one of the most dominant and talked about athletes in mixed martial arts. Since making her professional debut in 2018 under the PFL banner, the 31-year-old has bulldozed her way to an 11-0 record that includes five knockouts and four submissions.

Having won the PFL’s 2019 Women’s Lightweight Championship, Harrison set out to defend her throne this year. After three destructive first-round stoppages against Mariana Morais, Cindy Dandois, and Genah Fabian, the Ohio native is just one victory away from another $1 million and another championship success.

As her path to more glory continues, many have question where Harrison sits in the conversation on the world’s greatest female mixed martial artist. Having revealed that the PFL needs to offer her “life-changing money” in order to retain services, we could see the lightweight sensation going up against the likes of Cris Cyborg or Amanda Nunes in the near future.

Discussing Harrison’s talent on a recent episode of DC & RC, UFC legend Daniel Cormier suggested not even the “Lioness” could hand the 31-year-old her first defeat in the sport given Harrison’s current form.

“There is no one like Kayla Harrison. Nobody has what she has… Whether it’s Cris Cyborg, whether it’s Amanda Nunes, I don’t know who in the world can beat Kayla Harrison right now. I am not confident to say she is losing to anyone.” (h/t ESPN MMA)

Having brushed aside Fabian with ease on August 19, Harrison will have her chance to secure consecutive PFL Women’s Lightweight Championship’s in the 155-pound final against Taylor Guardado on October 27.

“No Mercy” was 0-1 heading into the 2021 PFL season, but three wins on the bounce against Helena Kolesnyk, Laura Sanchez, and Mariana Morais saw her book her spot opposite Harrison in the division’s final.

