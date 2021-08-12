Couture Reveals Francis Ngannou Has ‘Serious Concerns’ With UFC Contract

Randy Couture believes Francis Ngannou isn’t too thrilled with how his current UFC deal is being handled.

Ngannou has made it clear that he’s frustrated with the UFC brass. He wasn’t happy when an interim UFC Heavyweight Title fight between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis was booked. Ngannou reminded the UFC that he was never granted an interim title fight against Jairzinho Rozenstruik when Miocic was healing from his rematch with Daniel Cormier.

“The Predator” was also taken a dig at UFC fighter pay. He took to social media to question what MMA fighters are doing wrong in comparison to the likes of YouTubers making millions for boxing events.

During an interview with Fanatics View, Couture said he’s spoken to Ngannou and says the current UFC Heavyweight Champion isn’t exactly seeing eye-to-eye with the UFC (h/t Middle Easy).

“Yeah, I don’t think Francis was on vacation. In fact, I talked to Francis yesterday. Obviously, he has some serious concerns with what they’re doing with his contract, and what the story is.

“I’m hoping he sticks to his guns, and things settle out and work out for him the way they should. He’s earned it and he deserves it.”

Couture also praised Jake Paul for speaking out on how the UFC pays its fighters and having the ability to sell a fight.

“You’ve got guys like (Jake) Paul poking Dana White (over fighter pay). I think it’s pretty clear what’s going on… He doesn’t do himself any favors with some of the rhetoric that he brings to try to hype these fights. I want to watch Tyron Woodley, just because I want to watch someone punch this kid in the mouth, frankly.”

Once Ngannou can settle his issues with the UFC, he’ll be due for an undisputed showdown against Gane. In the main event of UFC 265, Gane dismantled Derrick Lewis to capture the interim gold. Thus far, Gane is undefeated in his young pro MMA career.

Do you think Francis Ngannou’s discontent with the UFC is warranted?