Cyborg Urges Tate To Enter Free Agency After Tate’s Latest Comments

Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg has suggested Miesha Tate should enter free agency in order to earn closer to her worth.

After nearly five years away from the cage following her retirement in 2016, Tate returned to action in the UFC Vegas 31 co-main event in July. Against veteran campaigner Marion Reneau, “Cupcake” returned to the win column in style by becoming the first woman to finish “The Belizean Bruiser.”

Having inserted herself into the #8 spot in the 135-pound division, Tate has announced her intention to remain active, and climb up the bantamweight ladder on her way to another championship opportunity.

But the talk surrounding the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion in recent weeks has centered around her comments regarding her fight purse. Last week, Tate revealed that around 98 percent of her salary from UFC Vegas 31 went towards her training camp, that’s despite earning up to 10 times more than some UFC debutants.

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour, Tate clarified her comments, and detailed the important purchases she used her purse for. The 35-year-old insisted that she wasn’t complaining about the pay she received from the UFC with her initial words.

“To be fair, a lot of them were first time purchases that will be benefit me, because I hadn’t fought in five years. You invest in new running shoes, you invest in a new bike, you invest in a heart rate monitor, whatever, all these kinds of things.

“My camp was very expensive, but the results were great and I’m going to keep on that trend. I would spend every last penny to touch that belt again. I would spend it all,” added Tate. “I’m not complaining about what the UFC pays me. The UFC paid me $200,000. I wouldn’t get that anywhere else, I don’t think.

“Look, I got $200,000 to spend on my camp. I reinvested it in myself, almost all of it. It wasn’t a bad choice. I’m not broke. I own my house free and clear. I own my cars free and clear. I have a great life. I know I’ll make hand over fist when I’m the champion again. That’s the ultimate goal,” said Tate. (h/t MiddleEasy)

Despite suggesting she wouldn’t earn $200,000 elsewhere, one former UFC champion has refuted those claims. Cris Cyborg, who won the UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship back in 2017, took to Twitter to give her thoughts on Tate’s return salary.

According to the Brazilian, “Cupcake” deserves to be earning a lot more, and believes she would as a free agent.

“@MieshaTate you deserve more than 200k a fight and I believe would get that as a free agent.”

Cyborg parted ways with the UFC in 2019 following her unanimous decision victory over Felicia Spencer. Since signing a multi-fight deal with Bellator, the 36-year-old has won all three of her fights, and claimed the promotion’s 145-pound gold.

According to Sportekz, Cyborg’s most recent appearance at Bellator 259 netted her $350,000, which, despite being significantly more than her reported purse for her final UFC appearance, is around $200,000 less than she earned for her fights against Holly Holm, Yana Kunitskaya, and Amanda Nunes in the UFC.

Tate will look to increase her purses as she makes her way back up the bantamweight rankings. Her next fight is expected to see her clash with Ketlen Vieira in the main event of the UFC’s October 16 event. The Brazilian is 1-2 in her last three bouts, and was last in action back in February when she lost to Kunitskaya.

