Cyril Gane Reveals Time Estimate For Ngannou Unification Bout

Cyril Gane has unveiled the ideal timeframe for a title unification showdown with Francis Ngannou.

Gane is the newly-minted interim UFC Heavyweight Champion. He captured the gold by defeating Derrick Lewis via third-round TKO. He’s now in prime position to meet Ngannou, who is the main UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Gane made an appearance on MMAFighting’s The MMA Hour. During the show, Gane revealed to Ariel Helwani when he’s looking to share the Octagon with Ngannou.

“Since one and a half years I did a lot for the UFC, and for me I fought a lot, I did a lot of camp and I just want to rest a little bit with my second daughter … maybe December of ’21 or maybe January or February.”

Ngannou’s coach over at Xtreme Couture, Eric Nicksic, told MMAJunkie Radio that he realizes Ngannou has his hands full with Gane.

“I wouldn’t say he feels disrespected – I don’t want to put words in another man’s mouth – but there’s definitely an edginess about him like, ‘I’m going to prove these guys wrong.’ I don’t know what there is to prove or what he has to do. He’s the heavyweight champion of the world. Gane looked great this past weekend. I know we have our hands full, but in my mind that title is always going to run through us, and it’s ours to defend.”

UFC President Dana White has said that Vince McMahon of WWE couldn’t have scripted the story of Gane vs. Ngannou better. Of course, plans can always change and Gane was asked if he thinks Jon Jones can cut the line. Gane said that while anything is possible, he feels the title unification bout is next.

White has said that he won’t be focused on Jones until 2022.