Dan Hooker Responds To “Dumbass” Tsarukyan’s Ducking Accusation

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has described Arman Tsarukyan as an “absolute dumbass” for claiming that he ducked a fight with the Russian-Armenian.

Tsarukyan, who was last in action when he secured a decision victory over Matt Frevola at UFC 257 in January, ignited a feud with Hooker after accepting the New Zealander’s open challenge for UFC 266. In the end, both men secured September fights against other opponents.

In a recent interview with MMA News’ own James Lynch, Tsarukyan accused Hooker of taking an “easy fight” against Nasrat Haqparast instead of a clash with him.

But Hooker, who is looking to rebound after a first-round loss to Michael Chandler on the same card as Tsarukyan’s last appearance, seemingly has a different recollection of the events that led to the pair facing other lightweights.

During an appearance on Submission Radio, “The Hangman” explained why a potential Octagon meeting with Tsarukyan fell through, suggesting the 24-year-old initiated a rivalry despite already having a fight booked.

“Because he’s a dumbass. I argued exclusively for a physical confrontation. If you ever see me standing (across) from someone arguing with them. It’s one reason and one reason only: for physical confrontation. This dumbass picks an argument with me, we get all the way to the end of an argument, and then I find out a week later that he’s already got a fight. Absolute dumbass.

“If you’re already booked, why argue? Why try to challenge me when I’m looking for a fight and you have a fight? Now, I have a fight. You will not see me argue with anyone in the Twitterverse for another month. I guarantee it.”

Addressing the comments Tsarukyan made about him while in conversation with MMA News, Hooker questioned why he’d be scared to face someone he’s never seen in action.

“Shit for brains. The kid’s got shit for brains. He’s a dumbass, and he’s got shit for brains. That’s all I have to say about that.

“(Can) anyone put their hand on their heart and tell me that I’m scared of Arman whatever-his-name is? I’ve never even seen the kid fight before. I would walk right through him. You’re kidding yourself. You’re kidding yourself. If he truly believes that, he’s living in a delusion.”

Both men will be looking to put their animosity to the back of their minds soon as they gear up for their respective clashes next month.

While Hooker gets set to join his City Kickboxing teammate Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266 for his fight against Haqparast, the Georgia-born Tsarukyan will be in action a week earlier against Christos “The Spartan” Giagos. Should both men be victorious, perhaps they’ll settle their rivalry in the cage soon after.

Who do you think would come out on top in a fight? Dan Hooker or Arman Tsarukyan?