Dana White Responds To Jake Paul Threatening To Knock Him Out

Dana White has responded to Jake Paul‘s prediction that he will wind up knocking him out at some point.

Tonight, Jake Paul will participate in one of the most anticipated combat sports of the year and the biggest fight of his young career when he faces former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Having a task directly in front of him hasn’t stopped Paul from overlooking his opponent and considering future projects and opponents, however. There was one particular name that Paul envisioned knocking out in quite the unsanctioned affair when he said that his feud with Dana White would end with him knocking White unconscious.

At the UFC Vegas 35 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about Paul’s eye-raising comments, and here is how the UFC president responded.

“It actually makes sense. I’m 52 years old. I’m in the age bracket of guys he fights,” White said. “So yeah, I could see him wanting to fight me. That’s all he fights are 50-year-olds.”

Paul’s opponent tonight, Tyron Woodley, is 39 years old; and his previous opponent, Ben Askren, is 37. Meanwhile, Paul is only 24 years old. After taking a shot at the age gap between Paul and his selected opponents, White went on to dismiss The Problem Child’s threats as just another day in the life of Dana White.

“Let me tell you what: Get in line. There’s plenty of people that would like to assault me. Get in line! That’s a long fuckin’ line, buddy! You’re gonna be waitin’ for a while.”

