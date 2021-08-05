Dana White Says Jake Paul Shtick Is Getting Old, Paul Fires Back

UFC President Dana White believes Jake Paul‘s time in the limelight is running out and the Internet personality has responded.

Paul has been known to ruffle some feathers and one of his targets has been White. Paul has blasted White for saying he has no interest in booking him for a matchup with Conor McGregor. He’s also called out White over fighter pay in the UFC.

Appearing on the FULL SEND PODCAST, the UFC boss expressed his belief that Paul’s popularity has a shelf life (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“The media isn’t really following him as much as they did in the beginning. The shtick is getting old. I think for him to get the media back, he’s gonna have to fight somebody. They’re tired of the shtick. ‘Hey, it’s me, I weigh 190, and I want to fight these guys that weigh 170, 155, and they’re wrestling, and they’re 40 f*cking years old, and they haven’t won a fight in three f*cking years.’

“If he wants to be taken seriously now by the real media, I think he needs to fight a real fight.”

Never one to hold his tongue, Paul sarcastically said White’s comments have dashed his career.

Dana White said this morning that I’m losing my appeal and that my shelf life is very short.



Because of this, I have given up my life and now am an employee of my brothers company – Maverick Enterprises.



Thank you all, it’s been a fun journey. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 5, 2021

Paul then went after White’s appearance in his early days with the UFC.

this guy knows a lot about appeal !! pic.twitter.com/l4GCHhW5U0 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 5, 2021

The YouTube star then went on to compare his Google search results to Conor McGregor’s.

SoOOoo @danawhite



DoEs DiS mEaN uR Big StAr CoNoR @TheNotoriousMMA LoSiNg aPpEaL ?! pic.twitter.com/WgG3695ol8 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 5, 2021

Paul is scheduled to collide with former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley in a pro boxing match on Aug. 29. The bout will be held in Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. It’ll be airing live on Showtime PPV.