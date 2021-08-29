Dana White Uncertain About Kevin Lee’s UFC Future After Latest Loss

Shortly after stating that Mike Perry should no longer be in the UFC, it turns out Kevin Lee may be on his way out of the company instead based on Dana White‘s post-UFC Vegas 35 comments.

At UFC Vegas 35, Kevin Lee gave the welterweight division another go after losing to Rafael dos Anjos two years ago. Unfortunately for “The Motown Phenom,” he would fall to 0-2 in the division and lose his second consecutive fight. Overall, Lee has now lost four of his last five fights, and it turns out that this latest defeat could have been the last straw of his UFC run collapsing.

Speaking with reporters after the event at the UFC Vegas 35 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked what might be next for Kevin Lee after losing to Daniel Rodriguez via unanimous decision. Here is what White had to say in response.

“That’s a good question. Again, that’s a thing that we will get together on Tuesday and talk about and figure out what’s next for him, here or not here.”

Despite his current skid and downward career trajectory, Lee’s age may be the best thing going for him. Still only 28 years old, Lee still has time to make the improvements if the UFC is willing to continue investing in him. It’s not as if he hasn’t shown promise. Lee holds wins over names like Edson Barboza, Gregor Gillespie, and Michael Chiesa among many others, with all three of the above names currently being ranked fighters.

If the UFC does decide to keep Lee, he will need to decide if he wants to potentially put his career on the line by taking one last crack at the welterweight division or if he will drop back down to the lightweight division where he’s been able to have some success in the past.

What do you think the UFC should do with Kevin Lee?