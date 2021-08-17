Darren Till “Worried” Woodley Is Going To Take A Dive Against Jake Paul

Darren Till believes that Tyron Woodley may take a dive in his upcoming boxing bout with Jake Paul on August 29.

Despite already fending off MMA veteran, Ben Askren—a man not known for his striking ability—it is widely suggested that the former titleholder in Bellator and ONE Championship took a dive for money, which some believe was proven after “Funky” succumbed to the YouTuber in under two minutes of the first round (Video).

Looking to add another ex-UFC fighter to his résumé, Jake Paul will face off with Tyron Woodley later this month in what is believed by many to be his toughest opponent to date.

Woodley’s ability to shut the lights out with a single punch, accompanied by the indication that the ATT representative fights better on the back foot, all seems to point to this being an unpredictable matchup. However, one man fails to think so.

(via Showtime Sports Broadcast)

While making an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour, Darren Till expressed doubts in Tyron Woodley, claiming that he suspects his former division rival may take a dive.

“Listen, mate, Tyron Woodley beat me fair and square. Am I a better fighter than Tyron? Yeah,” Till continued. “He beat me fair and square, I’m just very, very worried that he’s getting paid a large amount to take a dive or something. Very worried about that.”

Darren Till goes on to compliment Jake Paul’s skills but thinks Woodley can end the fight whenever he wants.

“I just know that if Woodley wants to beat him, he can beat him… I’m not throwing hate at Jake Paul. The guy looks like he can box and looks like he’s training hard. So, you know, I don’t know.” Till said while referring to the outcome of the fight.

Due to his marketing strategy and arrogant nature, Jake Paul has been the center of attention in the sport of boxing, and no matter whether you love him or hate him, if he is to get past Woodley come August 29, it’s hard to deny his natural talent inside the boxing ring.

Who do you see winning the fight between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul?