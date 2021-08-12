Date & Opponent Both Revealed For Claressa Shields’s Next Fight

The details regarding Claressa Shield’s second professional MMA bout have been released.

According to the Washington Post, Claressa Shields will be facing 2-0 Abigail Montes at the PFL championship event on October 27. This will be the first fight in the PFL for the 21-year-old Montes, who most recently picked up a TKO victory in April.

Abigail “Brave” Montes (via Tapology)

As for Claressa Shields, she made her MMA debut in June at PFL 4, coming from behind to defeat Brittney Elkin in the main event after struggling in the first two frames. Shields is an Olympic boxing gold medalist and, not unlike Montes, is very fresh in this sport while still in her 20s.

“I’m actually looking forward to fighting against another undefeated fighter and just continuing to grow,” Shields told The Washington Post. “I’m just going to continue to become a complete MMA fighter, just learning to mix everything together to become the best I can be.”

This event will crown six champions who will each take home $1 million for winning this year’s PFL season. This bout between Shields and Montes is not a part of the PFL’s seasonal tournament, but this status could change for the “GWOAT” next year if she’s made the necessary improvements.

“Athletically, I think I can compete with a lot of those [MMA] girls right now, but I don’t want to just compete, I want to win,” Shields said.

“The big picture is to hopefully learn enough and be good enough that next year when me and my coaches have the big talk about, ‘Am I ready for the PFL in 2022?’ The answer is yes.”

This October 27 PFL event will take place in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Do you think Claressa Shields will look better in her second professional fight on October 27?