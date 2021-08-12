DC Has A Message For McGregor After Deleted Tweets: “Listen To Me…”

Daniel Cormier (DC) has issued a response to Conor McGregor after the Irishman posted and deleted a pair of scornful tweets directed at him.

Recently, Conor McGregor once again became the subject of wide public criticism when he posted a tweet that indirectly referenced the passing of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father in a tongue-in-cheek manner. It came as very little surprise that many people found this to be crossing the line, and it was even less surprising that Khabib’s close friend and teammate Daniel Cormier was among these people. And between this tweet and McGregor’s UFC 264 Octagon interview where he insulted Dustin Poirier‘s wife, Cormier stated that he thought this recent behavior was a “cry for help.”

Clearly, McGregor did not appreciate this psychoanalysis from Cormier, and he released a pair of demeaning tweets about DC to let that be known.

First, McGregor roasted Cormier for his fashion execution, posting a picture of the commentator’s outfit and sarcastically stating that it was DC and not himself who was sharing the cry for help (h/t Chris Taylor).

McGregor would then follow that up with this social media haymaker, mocking Cormier’s commentary while simultaneously launching some callous derisions.

“‘Clean check right there by Poirier,’ fat drunk fuck DC,” the second deleted tweet from McGregor reads.

Daniel Cormier Responds To Conor McGregor With Some Stern Advice

Daniel Cormier (Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa)

Anybody who has followed the career of Daniel Cormier, specifically his feud with Jon Jones, should be well aware that he can only take getting insulted for so long until he eventually claps back. On his ESPN program DC & RC, Cormier would issue a response that first addressed both of McGregor’s tweets.

“You know what’s crazy, RC [co-host Ryan Clark], is that I’m in my suit. I’m just dressed for work. I just gotta pull it up over the belly. That’s why it looks like the shirt isn’t tucked in. I can’t help it. I’m not 150 pounds like Conor McGregor. I’m just dressed to the nines. That’s how I feel.

“And you know what, the check, he talked about ‘Clean check by fat guy DC,” listen, that was one. It is very easy to get a still and say, ‘Well, I didn’t get this one checked.’ But the reality of the situation is he got more than one checked kick.”

After pulling up some images of McGregor’s UFC 264 bout against Poirier that Cormier used as support for his commentary during the fight, he would then take a moment to offer McGregor some candid advice.

“So, McGregor, listen to me, bud. Stop worrying about me. Don’t worry about Daniel Cormier. Don’t worry about the things that I’m saying. Don’t worry about how I’m dressing and how I’m looking. Don’t do that. Worry about the dudes that keep beating your ass every time you go into the Octagon! That’s what you should be worried about.”

“I’m not a guy you gotta worry about fighting. I’m done. I’m retired. I’m living my best life. You need to worry about trying to beat the guys that you fight against. Get off the internet.”

Cormier would wrap up his thoughts by defending his “cry for help” comment that initiated McGregor’s wrath and providing assurances that he will continue to do his job as he deems appropriate, regardless of how it is received by the notorious superstar.

“When I said it was a cry for help, I did it with no ill intent,” Cormier continued. “This was me just saying, ‘Find some people that are willing to step out and say, ‘Hey, man, let’s get everything right.’ But the reality is: I don’t need to be friends with Conor McGregor, so I really don’t care what he thinks about me personally. I’m going to continue to do my job. And where he deserves praise, he’ll get praise. Where he deserves to be critiqued, he will get critiqued.”

If Conor McGregor reacts to these remarks from Cormier, we’ll bring you the dirt as always, so be sure to keep it locked right here on MMANews.com.