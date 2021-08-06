Derrick Lewis Feels ‘Pressure’ To Make History At UFC 265

Derrick Lewis admits there is a bit of pressure going into UFC 265.

Lewis will be going one-on-one with Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 265. Lewis will be doing so in Houston, Texas where he currently resides. “The Black Beast” will be fighting Gane for the interim UFC Heavyweight Title.

While Lewis is the sizable betting underdog going into the fight, there is still pressure to perform as he’ll be fighting in front of his family, friends, and thousands of fans who will be rooting for him this Saturday night (Aug. 7). He also wants to become Houston’s first UFC Heavyweight Champion.

During the UFC 265 pre-fight press conference, Lewis didn’t lie about feeling some added pressure.

“Of course it’s a little pressure because Houston never had a heavyweight champion before so I wanna be the first one. I wanna make history and it gotta go down.”

Some have questioned why Lewis would take a fight with Gane rather than wait for champion Francis Ngannou. “The Black Beast” made his answer clear.

“It don’t matter who it is. They all gonna end the same way, looking up at them lights.”

As far as why UFC fans have taken a liking to him, Derrick Lewis shared a theory.

“It’s probably cause I’m real. I’m not fake like everyone else is in the sport. I speak my mind, I don’t care what you think of me. Imma still speak my mind no matter what.”

