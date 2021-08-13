Dustin Poirier Hints The UFC Is Blocking Nate Diaz Fight

It appears Dustin Poirier is hinting at Nate Diaz that someone in the UFC brass is feeding him false information.

Poirier and Diaz have a history together but they have yet to share the Octagon. The two were initially set to meet at UFC 230 back in November 2018. The bout never materialized and both men have gone back-and-forth in terms of placing blame. In fact, the two had a brief exchange earlier this week.

“The Diamond” has insisted that he only decided to undergo surgery after it was clear that Diaz wasn’t actually going to fight him. The Stockton native alleges that Poirier was afraid to share the Octagon with him.

In a recent Twitter post, Diaz insinuated that Poirier was offered another bout but declined.

“I knew you was a p*ssy b*tch. That’s 2-0.”

Poirier responded, saying that whoever is in Diaz’s ear fooled him.

They're lying and you're getting played — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 12, 2021

“They’re lying and you’re getting played.”

Poirier is coming off a victory over Conor McGregor in their trilogy bout. The bout ended at the conclusion of the opening frame when McGregor suffered a broken tibia. It seems Poirier is now in prime position to challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC Lightweight Title.

As for Diaz, he was last seen in action back in June. He went one-on-one with Leon Edwards on the main card of UFC 263. Despite having a late rally, Diaz was unable to finish Edwards in the final round. Edwards won the fight via unanimous decision.

Do you think we’ll ever get to see Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz settle their differences inside the Octagon?