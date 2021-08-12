Dustin Poirier & Nate Diaz Stir The Pot For Potential UFC Showdown

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz are stoking the flames once again.

There’s a bit of a history between Poirier and Diaz. The two were expected to collide back in November 2018. The bout was initially scheduled to take place at UFC 230 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Poirier claims he opted to undergo a procedure for a nagging hip injury when Diaz made the negotiation process difficult.

Since that bout has fallen through, the two have gone back-and-forth on social media. Poirier has since gone on to raise his stock significantly, capturing the interim UFC Lightweight Title and defeating Conor McGregor twice.

Poirier addressed the Diaz situation on Twitter back in 2019.

“He wanted it he just couldn’t come to terms with UFC. They offered us the main event at msg but he would only agree if it was on his terms. I was tired of playing games with the guy and that’s when I decided to address an injury I had been dealing with. Now you all know.

“And that’s the whole truth with me and Nate’s situation ….also I jumped the gun when news came out that he failed a test. He’s always been a guy who pushed for clean eating and clean sport. I shouldn’t have. Doesn’t change the fact that I still want to beat his ass.”

Fast forward to 2021 and the two are still going at it. The two had a new Twitter exchange and it’s clear they both want the fight to happen.

Nathan? — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 11, 2021

Let’s fight don’t be scared this time tho — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 11, 2021

Diaz last competed at UFC 263 back in June. He fell short against Leon Edwards via unanimous decision. Diaz has gone 1-3 in his last four outings. With that said, he remains one of the UFC’s biggest stars and a match with Poirier would likely prove to be lucrative.