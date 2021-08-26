Dustin Poirier Reveals The Most Skilled Opponent He’s Ever Faced

Dustin Poirier has revealed who he thinks is the most skilled fighter he’s ever shared the Octagon with.

Poirier knows a thing or two about trading leather. “The Diamond” has had 35 pro MMA bouts and is a former interim UFC Lightweight Champion. At the highest of levels, Poirier can scrap.

Of all the wars he’s been a part of, however, Poirier believes that former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway is the most skilled opponent he’s ever fought. Here’s what he said during an ESPN+ Q&A session.

Poirier considers Holloway the most skilled opponent he's beaten 💎



“Probably Max Holloway… He matched the grit that I bring, which I don’t think is easy to do, and his durability was amazing. He took some heavy shots, I knew he was hurt multiple times, and every time the bell rang, he answered it. He came out ready to scrap and I’m thankful for it, because I learned a lot in that fight.”

Poirier and Holloway had two fights. Their first meeting took place back in Feb. 2012. Poirier won the fight via first-round submission. They faced off in a rematch back in April 2019 for the interim 155-pound gold. Poirier also won that fight, this time via unanimous decision.

After defeating Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout, Dustin Poirier appears to be in prime position for a shot at Charles Oliveira‘s UFC Lightweight Championship. Poirier recently told Ariel Helwani that he’s got some things to discuss with the UFC before he puts pen to paper.