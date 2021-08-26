HomeMMA

Dustin Poirier Reveals The Most Skilled Opponent He’s Ever Faced

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Dustin Poirier
(via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Dustin Poirier has revealed who he thinks is the most skilled fighter he’s ever shared the Octagon with.

Poirier knows a thing or two about trading leather. “The Diamond” has had 35 pro MMA bouts and is a former interim UFC Lightweight Champion. At the highest of levels, Poirier can scrap.

Of all the wars he’s been a part of, however, Poirier believes that former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway is the most skilled opponent he’s ever fought. Here’s what he said during an ESPN+ Q&A session.

“Probably Max Holloway… He matched the grit that I bring, which I don’t think is easy to do, and his durability was amazing. He took some heavy shots, I knew he was hurt multiple times, and every time the bell rang, he answered it. He came out ready to scrap and I’m thankful for it, because I learned a lot in that fight.”

Poirier and Holloway had two fights. Their first meeting took place back in Feb. 2012. Poirier won the fight via first-round submission. They faced off in a rematch back in April 2019 for the interim 155-pound gold. Poirier also won that fight, this time via unanimous decision.

After defeating Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout, Dustin Poirier appears to be in prime position for a shot at Charles Oliveira‘s UFC Lightweight Championship. Poirier recently told Ariel Helwani that he’s got some things to discuss with the UFC before he puts pen to paper.

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Google News.

Advertisement
Latest MMA News
Advertisement

Trending Articles

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright 2021 MMANEWS LLC