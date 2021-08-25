Dustin Poirier Suspects Conor McGregor Is Losing His Mind

UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier has suggested that Conor McGregor is “losing his mind” while recovering from his gruesome leg break.

Poirier and McGregor met for the third time in the Octagon at July’s UFC 264 pay-per-view. Having secured a win apiece in their rivalry heading into the event, and with the immense animosity generated in the lead-up to their second clash of 2021, many had predicted a fiery conclusion to the pair’s trilogy saga.

Despite a shocking and memorable ending to their main event bout inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, a gruesome injury suffered by McGregor meant we were left without the conclusive culmination to what’s become one of the UFC’s top rivalries in recent years.

Conor McGregor holds his leg after suffering an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. (PHOTO: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Despite suffering a horrific leg break that’s left him set for a lengthy spell of recovery on the side-lines, McGregor’s brash persona and trash-talking ways have certainly not slowed down since his second consecutive loss to Poirier.

Along with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier, and Anthony Smith, “The Diamond” has remained firmly in the sights of the former two-division UFC champion. McGregor recently exchanged words with Poirier on Twitter, referencing the supposed DM sent to him by Jolie Poirier again.

But during an ESPN Q&A session hosted by Laura Sanko, the Louisianan said his rival’s words no longer effect him. According to Poirier, he’s living in McGregor’s head “rent free.”

“It doesn’t really bother me – I don’t really care,” Poirier said. “When I think about in hindsight, like today I was thinking about it like, ‘The guy’s probably losing his mind.’ He can’t really train. He’s got a hurt leg that he’s trying to rehab. Rent free. I’m just living rent free (in his head).” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Following back-to-back victories over MMA’s biggest superstar this year, Dustin Poirier has certainly booked his place next in line for a shot at Charles Oliveira‘s 155-pound title. “Do Bronx” is yet to defend his gold after his championship crowning at UFC 262 in May.

A social media spat with Nate Diaz has also created another potential option for “The Diamond.” But despite having interest in a clash with the Stockton native, Poirier admitted that targeting the lightweight belt next makes sense.

2022 could also see yet another clash with McGregor. With the door open for an unprecedented fourth fight in their rivalry, it stands to reason Poirier’s feud with the Irishman is far from over.

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s recent antics on social media?