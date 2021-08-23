Edson Barboza To Giga Chikadze: “If You Stand In Front Of Me, I Hurt You”

UFC featherweight Edson Barboza has sent a warning to fellow contender Giga Chikadze ahead of their five-round main event on August 28.

Barboza, who made the move down to 145 pounds in 2020 following back-to-back losses against Justin Gaethje and Paul Felder, is set for his first headlining fight in his new weight class at UFC Vegas 35. The 35-year-old is currently the #9-ranked featherweight and will look to book a meeting in the Octagon with a top-five through a victory over Chikadze.

The Brazilian was last in action at UFC 262 in May. Having fallen on the wrong side of a tight split decision against Dan Ige on his divisional debut last May, and dominating Makwan Amirkhani five months later, Barboza needed a win against Shane Burgos to move to a positive 145-pound record. With a knockout as devastating as it was shocking, the Rio de Janeiro native did just that.

Despite getting set to face one of the top upcoming strikers in the division, Edson Barboza is more than ready to put on another show for the fans and expects a “war” when the pair collide later this month.

In an interview with Sherdog ahead of his next walk to the Octagon, the Brazilian revealed what fans can expect from his fourth featherweight bout.

“I expect a war. Like always. Everybody knows that every time I step into the Octagon, I’m ready for war, like in my last fight. And this fight’s not gonna be different. I trained super hard and feel great. I’m healthy and, most importantly, I’m motivated. I can’t wait for August 28. Like I said, it’s gonna be a war.”

When asked about the challenge Chikadze possesses, given the 32-year-old finished his last two fights by way of first-round TKOs, Barboza admitted that the Georgian is an elite striker, but said he’s the best in the world on the feet.

“He’s a great striker. He’s looking great in the last couple of fights… He finished the guys with the kicks. He’s a really good kicker. But I’m good at kicking too. I’m the best striker in the world, for sure in MMA. That’s why people are super excited for this fight. Everyone knows he’s a great striker and a very dangerous guy, but I hurt, man, I really hurt people. And I’m very excited because it’s going to be five rounds…it’s going to be a 25-minute war.”

Although clearly willing to stand and swing for the full duration of the main event, Barboza doesn’t believe that “Ninja” can cope with his striking abilities for 25 minutes. The former lightweight warned that if Chikadze tries to, he’s going to get hurt.

“I really believe he can’t stand in front of me for 25 minutes. I really believe that. It’s super hard standing in front of me for 25 minutes. I hurt people, man. If you watch my last couple of fights…my fight against (Dan) Hooker, if you stand in front of me, I hurt you… If he gives me one chance…the fight’s gonna be over, for sure.”

Just thinking about the kicks in this fight 😳



Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze will headline a Fight Night event at the end of August.



It's going to be spicy! 🌶 pic.twitter.com/xFGb2BR82H — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 26, 2021

Alongside the fascinating featherweight main event, and this season’s The Ultimate Fighter finales, the UFC Vegas 35 card boasts several intriguing bouts. Following Sean Brady’s withdrawal from his welterweight fight against the returning Kevin Lee, the always-entertaining Daniel Rodriguez will step in to welcome “The Motown Phenom” back to 170 pounds.

With the likes of Sam Alvey, Alessio Di Chirico, Tracy Cortez, and Makhmud Muradov also in action, August’s final card looks set to close out the month in style.

Who do you think will win the UFC Vegas 35 main event? Edson Barboza or Giga Chikadze?