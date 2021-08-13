Edwards Delivers Speechless Response To Luque’s Title Shot Request

UFC welterweight Leon Edwards has responded to Vicente Luque’s title shot request by simply tweeting a photo referencing his 2017 victory over the Brazilian.

Luque made a strong case to face champion Kamaru Usman next after out-grappling jiu-jitsu specialist Michael Chiesa at UFC 265 on Saturday. The first-round submission win makes it four on the trot for the 29-year-old, having previously finished former champ Tyron Woodley, Randy Brown, and Niko Price.

Early in the fight, it seemed like Luque would become yet another victim to appear in Chiesa’s highlight reel of submissions after the American took his back. No slouch on the mat either, Luque scrambled out of a rear-naked choke attempt then impressively flipped Chiesa and sunk in a D’arce choke.

PHOTO: MMA JUNKIE

The loss was Chiesa’s first as a welterweight, having amassed four wins since returning to the division in late 2018. Luque is now 14-2 in the UFC, and after having overcome a chequered record in his early career, these days the Brazilian looks very much like championship material.

Only Stephen Thompson and, of course, Leon Edwards have defeated him in the UFC.

Leon Edwards Reacts To Vicente Luque’s Title Shot Request

Immediately after his victory, Luque took the mic to call out that man who seems invincible atop the 170-pound division, Kamaru Usman. For perennial title shot campaigner Leon Edwards however, this didn’t sit well.

The Englishman is unbeaten in ten fights, with his last loss coming against Usman in 2015. And many, most notably Edwards himself, believe he’s next in line for a shot at the title.

They say that a picture paints a thousand words. And to Vicente’s attempt to cut in line for a title shot, Edwards has simply responded by tweeting a photo that says all he needs to say. Namely, that he already has one over the Brazilian, as highlighted by the photo, taken on a 2017 Fight Night in London where Edwards won a unanimous decision victory.

What do you think? Does Leon Edwards deserve a title shot before Vicente Luque?