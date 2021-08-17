Endeavor Boasts About UFC’s ‘Biggest First Half’ In Earnings Report

Endeavor is quite happy with the success of the UFC and the momentum isn’t likely to subside anytime soon.

The UFC has continued to be Endeavor’s leading money-maker. In the latest earnings report, it was revealed that the UFC had “three sold-out, arena record pay-per-view events.” Endeavor claims the success had lead to the UFC’s “biggest first half” in its history.

Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel had the following to say about the UFC’s continued success (h/t MMAFighting).

“Despite continued challenges brought on by the pandemic, our company once again demonstrated resilience, due in large part to our global portfolio of premium assets and the creativity of our employees and partners.

“As you look at the secular trends defining our industries — marked by the growing demand for content, the increased value of the talent and brands behind that content, and the desire of people to come together around live events and experiences — Endeavor remains firmly and uniquely positioned for a strong second half of 2021.”

The UFC is coming off a PPV event that was held inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. In the main event, Ciryl Gane defeated Derrick Lewis via third-round TKO to capture the interim UFC Heavyweight Title.

The next PPV event for the promotion will be UFC 266. The event will be headlined by a featherweight title clash between champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. The card will be taking place on Sept. 25.

The UFC has enjoyed success throughout the years due to hosting more events, signing a massive rights deal with ESPN, and PPV buys.