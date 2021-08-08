Fighters React To Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane At UFC 265

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane brought a slugfest in their fight to determine the new interim heavyweight champ.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 265 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (August 7, 2021) from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.
As seen in the fight, Gane was light on his feet and doing a lot of bouncing. Gane did a nice job of getting in and out of the range of Lewis. Gane caught him a few times in the first round. Gane did some clinching in the second round. Gane started chopping down the lead leg. After stunning Lewis a few times, Gane dropped him then rained down strikes for the TKO win in the third round.
In his previous three fights, Lewis got a TKO win over Aleksei Oleinik in August 2020, beat Ilir Latifi by decision at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event on February 8, 2020, and then beat Curtis Blaydes by TKO at UFC Vegas 19. On the flip side, Gane got a win over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30th by decision.
The reason this fight was booked and given the interim title was due to the UFC wanting to have a heavyweight title fight Lewis in Houston on this date, but current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou wasn’t available. Now, will fight Francis at a later date.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
UFC 265 Results: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane, Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz