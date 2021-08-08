Fighters React To Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane At UFC 265

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane brought a slugfest in their fight to determine the new interim heavyweight champ.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 265 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (August 7, 2021) from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.

As seen in the fight, Gane was light on his feet and doing a lot of bouncing. Gane did a nice job of getting in and out of the range of Lewis. Gane caught him a few times in the first round. Gane did some clinching in the second round. Gane started chopping down the lead leg. After stunning Lewis a few times, Gane dropped him then rained down strikes for the TKO win in the third round.

In his previous three fights, Lewis got a TKO win over Aleksei Oleinik in August 2020, beat Ilir Latifi by decision at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event on February 8, 2020, and then beat Curtis Blaydes by TKO at UFC Vegas 19. On the flip side, Gane got a win over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30th by decision.

The reason this fight was booked and given the interim title was due to the UFC wanting to have a heavyweight title fight Lewis in Houston on this date, but current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou wasn’t available. Now, will fight Francis at a later date.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Man as much as a beast I think Gane is it still doesn’t feel right calling him “champ” feel like he’s got to beat a couple more dudes to get that title 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) August 8, 2021

Two fights in a row ciryl doesn’t have a scratch on his face — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 8, 2021

Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane is going to be something else . Shiiii Dana what’s your cashapp, take my money right now 😂😂😂 #ufc265 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 8, 2021

France wins the interim heavyweight title. 👏 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 8, 2021

Ciryl Gane the most technical heavyweight every! #ufc #ufc265 — Kyle The Monster Nelson (@THE__MONSTER) August 8, 2021

Jones vs Francis vs gane vs stipe fatal four way match — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 8, 2021

That sucks. — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) August 8, 2021

This is deonte wilder vs. Tyson fury — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 8, 2021

They squashed 3 japanese cities when they squabbled across the cage #ufc265 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 8, 2021

Dam we got a in shape Beast that’s not even breathing yet 😳 — Vinc Pichel 🇺🇸 (@FromHellPichel) August 8, 2021

Lewis looks like he’s evolved a bit — Vinc Pichel 🇺🇸 (@FromHellPichel) August 8, 2021

This is better than Godzilla vs Kong #ufc265 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 8, 2021

Crazy to see a heavyweight that switches stances like a welterweight — Kyler Phillips (@Kymatrix) August 8, 2021

UFC 265 Results: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane, Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz